New Year Message: Kogi governor seeks unity

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called for unity among the people of the state in the new year.

In his maiden New Year message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, to the people, Governor Bello called for the unification of Kogites of all tribes, faith and convictions.

“My passion for the unification of Kogites of all tribes and faiths and convictions is unwavering, because healthy unity makes progress and development that much easier. So, I appeal to us all to always foster the spirit of oneness and brotherhood going into the New Year,” he stated.

The Governor thanked The Almighty for an eventful year 2016, and promised to increase his efforts to make 2017 more rewarding for everyone.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of Kogites in the past year, and expressed humility and relief in the knowledge that his human attempts at positive reforms have been well-received by the majority on account of the verifiable results achieved.

“This administration came on board at a particularly difficult time in the life of both state and nation, and it was clear to conscientious Kogites and genuinely concerned observers that the ride would be far from easy.

“But 11 months down the road, following my many interactions with the good people of Kogi, I am humbled by the warm reception accorded me time and again, especially by average Kogites who have been hardest hit by the state of affairs.”

Promising to never be far removed from feeling the pulse of the people, Governor Bello appealed for the usual support and cooperation of Kogites in 2017, assuring that the gains of 2016 will be consolidated on, with the trickle down effect a lot more evident.

The Governor encouraged the people to live up to their civic obligations by being tax complaint and faithful with their remittances to government in the New Year, reminding them that their contributions ultimately enhance the course of development in the State.

He also charged them to complement the efforts of the security apparatus in the State by staying vigilant and security conscious at all times, and cooperating with the security agencies by volunteering useful and timely information to aid crime prevention and crime fighting.

Lastly, the Governor appealed for safe and healthy celebrations, wishing all Kogi State citizens, residents, visitors and all stakeholders happy holidays and a richly rewarding and prosperous 2017.