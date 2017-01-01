Kane, Alli score brace as Tottenham thrash Watford 4-1

Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored two goals apiece as Tottenham thrashed lacklustre Watford to move into the Premier League’s top four for the first time since October.

Spurs dominated from the off at Vicarage Road – having 13 shots in the first half alone – and seconds after Alli struck the bar, Kane coolly finished a well-weighted Kieran Trippier pass.

The same duo combined for the second, Kane stealing between two static defenders to prod home Trippier’s fine cross from six yards.

It was the England striker’s 59th goal in his first 100 Premier League appearances, matching Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Alli made it 3-0 by passing low into the net after Younes Kaboul skewed the ball into his path, then arrived unmarked to finish Kane’s cross for his fifth goal in three matches.

Watford, who did not have a shot on target until Kaboul bundled home a late consolation, drop to 13th having won just once in seven matches.

Spurs’ fourth successive win briefly took them third, before Arsenal moved back ahead of them with victory over Crystal Palace.

Having won at Southampton by the same scoreline on Wednesday, Tottenham have scored four goals in consecutive away games for the first time since October 1960 – the season they did the Double.

Their 10-point deficit on leaders Chelsea, whom they host on Wednesday, will temper any title talk, but there can be no doubt Spurs are in menacing mood.

Trippier, in for the suspended Kyle Walker, impressed on just his third league appearance of the season and underlined the strength in depth at White Hart Lane.

he former Burnley player was a constant outlet – having more than 100 touches – and his early assists allowed Kane to show the ruthlessness of his finishing.

Had Son Heung-Min been more clinical with any of his five shots, the damage could have been worse.

But boss Mauricio Pochettino will be thrilled with a 100% record over a busy festive period in which his side secured their first league away wins since September.

