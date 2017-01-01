PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Sports > Football > International > Gunman assassinates Burundi’s environment minister

Gunman assassinates Burundi’s environment minister

Published on January 1, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

Burundi’s Environment Minister

An unknown gunman has killed environment minister Emmanuel Niyonkuru in the conflict-ridden East African nation of Burundi, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The minister was shot dead with a pistol in the early hours of Sunday in the streets of the Rohero neighbourhood in the capital, Bujumbura, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said on Twitter.

Police arrested a woman over her alleged involvement in the assassination, the spokesman added.

Burundi has been suffering from ongoing political violence since President Pierre Nkurunziza won a third term in office in July 2015 elections, despite the constitutional two-term limit.

Hundreds of people have been killed by police and armed opposition groups in the violence.

Posted by on January 1, 2017, 1:25 pm. Filed under International, Metro, News, World. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes