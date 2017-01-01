PM News Nigeria


2017: Ondo’ll rise again-Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor-elect, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has said that the year 2017 will mark the beginning of new thinking and new actions in Ondo State and assured the people of a New Year of all encompassing positive changes.

Akeredolu who said, “we cannot be doing something the same way and expect a different result,” charged the people to support the incoming administration to put in place a culture of integrity in public service. He also called on politicians and public servants to be prepared to make sacrifices with a view to making Ondo State great again.

In his New Year message titled: “Ondo State will rise again” signed by his media adviser, Yemi Olowolabi, Akeredolu said Ondo State had stupendous natural endowments and abundant human resources waiting to be harnessed for the good of the state by selfless leadership.

He restated his determination to run a transparent government that is irrevocably committed to developing the state, taking it to enviable heights; notwithstanding the present economic challenges in the country, saying that could only be achieved when those in positions of authority make transparency and integrity their watchwords.

Akeredolu lauded the anti-corruption war of President Mohammadu Buhari, noting that with such wide spread clampdown on corruption in Nigeria, there is no more hiding place for corrupt practices in the country, particularly in Ondo State.

