Wike elevates 3 traditional rulers in Rivers

The Rivers Government has elevated two traditional rulers in the state to first class and another one to second class chieftaincy.

The elevation is contained in a government special announcement signed by the Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma.

A statement issued by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to Gov. Nyesom Wike, said the governor “in exercise of his powers under the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law, No. 4 of 2015 , elevated the following Chieftaincy Stools and Recognised the following traditional rulers.

“The Traditional Chieftaincy Stool of Amayanabo of Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State is elevated to a First Class Chieftaincy Stool and His Royal Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo (Loko IX) is recognised as Amayanabo of Ogu.

“The Traditional Chieftaincy Stool of Awoh of Ndoni, in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State is elevated to a First Class Chieftaincy Stool.

“The Traditional Chieftaincy Stool of Eze Oha Okoro/Nyenwe Eli of Rumuokoro Clan, in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State is classified as a Second Class Chieftaincy Stool and His Royal Highness, Eze Allwell Okwudiwa Owhonda (JP) is recognised as Oha Okoro/Nyenwe Eli of Rumuokoro Clan.”

According to the announcement, these elevations/classifications and recognitions are effective from the date (Dec. 30) of the respective instruments signed by the governor of Rivers.