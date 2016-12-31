United down Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba scored late goals as Manchester United deservedly beat Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

The home side had fallen behind when Grant Leadbitter gave Boro a shock lead, drilling home a low finish from Alvaro Negredo’s knock down.

Up until then, United had bossed a match in which Pogba struck the post with an overhead kick and Martial hit the same upright with a long-range strike.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had a goal harshly ruled out for a high boot on ex-United goalkeeper Victor Valdes, while the Spaniard twice blocked the United striker’s shots from close range in the second half.

With time running out, Frenchman Martial poked in on 85 minutes and fellow countryman Pogba headed into the top corner a minute later.

Having been frustrated following wave after wave of attacks, it looked like United were going to be left without a point when they fell behind at home to Boro.

Jose Mourinho’s men had forced Valdes into 10 saves – which highlighted their dominance – and it looked like being a clean sheet for the keeper on his return to Old Trafford.

But United’s 65% possession was worthwhile in the end as Martial and Pogba scored within one minute and 20 seconds of each other to spark jubilant scenes from both the home players and supporters at the final whistle.

The world’s most expensive player Pogba danced in the middle of the pitch, while boss Mourinho hugged counterpart Aitor Karanka in consolation.

The Red Devils are now unbeaten in their last 10 league games – winning all five in December – and are just one point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.