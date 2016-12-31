Robson-Kanu stunning strike ensures West Brom end the year with a win

Hal Robson-Kanu scored a stunning winner on his first Premier League start since May 2013 as West Brom came from behind to beat Southampton.

The Wales international spearheaded a well-drilled West Brom outfit, but they conceded possession all too easily in the first half and fell behind to Shane Long’s powerful header.

They levelled within two minutes when Robson-Kanu turned Chris Brunt’s first-time pass into the path of Matt Phillips, who finished neatly.

The Baggies were perhaps fortunate not to have Allan Nyom sent off before half-time, and they took full advantage when Robson-Kanu slammed left-footed into the top corner from 20 yards.

Robson-Kanu was the only change to the side beaten at Arsenal, and boss Tony Pulis was rewarded with a show of determination and organisation as Saints had few clear-cut chances.

Southampton, who made six changes following a 4-1 loss to Spurs, were blunt and ultimately exposed by their efficient visitors, their day made worse when Virgil van Dijk was shown a second yellow for pulling back Salomon Rondon on 88 minutes.

Home fans headed for the exit in their droves as Van Dijk was dismissed. Their side are ninth, a place behind West Brom.

Robson-Kanu – introduced 13 times from the bench this season – last started a Premier League match while playing for Reading.

And his performance, having replaced top scorer Rondon in the starting XI, was symptomatic of how right Pulis got things at St Mary’s.

The fact goalkeeper Ben Foster’s 37 passes were more than any of his team-mates highlights just how bad they were in possession but they outmanoeuvred their hosts, limiting them to harmless crosses.

Jonny Evans fielded aerial challenges admirably, while Phillips deserves praise for his calm leveller and a neat reverse pass which sent Robson-Kanu free for the game’s standout moment of quality.

The match-winning strike was as powerful as it was accurate, beating Fraser Forster at his near post to give Robson-Kanu his first goal since a sublime effort against Belgium at Euro 2016.

Pulis admitted his side were “shocking” in the opening period but he, too, deserves credit.

He refused to make widespread changes in the wake of back-to-back defeats and, at the halfway stage of the season, his side are three points and five places better off than at this stage of 2015-16.