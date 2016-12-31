New Year Message: Buhari calls for vigilance against Boko Haram remnants

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to be on the alert and watch out for strange figures settling in their communities this new year.

In his new year message to the nation, the president urged Nigerians to report to the nearest security agencies strange figures found in their communities as the armed forces intensify the pursuit of fleeing terrorists from the captured Sambisa Forest.

”I urge all Nigerians to be on the alert and watch out for strange figures settling in their communities, and report to the nearest security agencies, as our armed forces intensify the pursuit of fleeing terrorists from the captured Sambisa Forest.

”Misguided elements who decided to take up arms against constituted authorities must be brought to face the full weight of the law.

”The support of all Nigerians to security agencies to enable them successfully execute their mandate is crucial in our bid to effectively secure our country,” President Buhari stated.

He also urged the Shi’a Community and Niger Delta militants to embrace peace and always abide by the laws of the country.

He reassured that his administration would continue to pursue peace initiatives with aggrieved groups across the country.

Buhari particularly called on the Niger Delta militants to desist from their destructive activities and come to the negotiating table.

“We will continue to pursue peace initiatives in the Niger Delta, as I again call on our brothers in that region who have taken to violent disruptions of economic infrastructure to come to the negotiating table.

“As for our brothers and sisters of the Shia Community, we urge them too to embrace peace.

“They must accept the laws of the country they live in. They cannot be islands by themselves.

“At the same time, the law enforcement agencies must treat them humanely and according to the rule of law.’’

President Buhari stated that Nigerians must continue to support and tolerate one another and live together as one.

“These are the attributes that define us and have for years confounded the pessimists who do not believe in our continued existence as a united and indivisible nation.

“We are a remarkable nation that has succeeded in harnessing our multiple diversities for national development.

“We must continue to support and tolerate one another and live together as one.’’