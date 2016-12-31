DSS arrest 3 suspected terrorists in Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested three suspected Boko Haram fighters at Dirbunde Village in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

The suspects are Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad.

In a statement issued by an operative of the service, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said that the suspects were arrested on Nov. 30.

He said the suspects had perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices ( IEDs) in selected states of North West zone in November.

Opuiyo said that the service also arrested two suspected terrorists, Sani Digaru and Mohammed Ali on Dec. 25 along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe.

He said that Digaru was shot when he attempted to escape arrest.

”The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth two million Naira (N2m) meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States,’’ he said.

Similarly, he said that a new criminal gang which specialises in robbing visiting foreign residents and customers of luxury hotels have been uncovered in Abuja.

Opuiyo said that the gang had robbed an expatriate on Dec. 5 in a high brow hotel in Abuja and carted away his money and other valuables.

He said that the service acting on intelligence and support and cooperation of sister agencies and the hotel management, one Ikechukwu Obadlegwu and Joseph Eke were arrested.

Opuiyo said that while Obadlegwu carried out surveillance on potential targets for the group, Eke was the kingpin and mastermind of the operation.

He said that all items stolen by the suspects had been recovered.

In the same vein, he added that following the service’s on-going tactical operation, it arrested some members of kidnap gangs in Benin, Kano, Kogi, Yobe and Benue states.

In a related development, the service said it arrested a notorious fraudster, Auwalu Abdullahi for allegedly defrauding

Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 million and N50 million respectively.

He said the suspect was arrested at Gworon Dutse in Kano Municipal.

“While the Service pledges to consolidate on its successes, it wishes to reaffirm its commitment to safety of all citizens including members of the international community,’’ he said.

He called on members of the public to remain vigilant and conscious of their immediate environs and report suspicious persons, parcels, vehicles to the nearest security formations.

“To this end, the Service wishes to warn such detractors to desist from their nefarious plans as the law will definitely be made to catch up with them,” he said.