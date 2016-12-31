PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Sports > Football > Burnley maul Sunderland 4-1 to end 2016 with a win

Burnley maul Sunderland 4-1 to end 2016 with a win

Published on December 31, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Andre Gray scores for Burnley

Andre Gray became the first Burnley player to score a Premier League hat-trick as the Clarets comfortably defeated a poor Sunderland side.

Gray, who was playing in the sixth tier of English football with Hinckley United in 2012, netted his first after a defensive mix-up between John O’Shea and Papy Djilobodji.

The striker rounded Vito Mannone for his second before completing his treble with a low shot from Ashley Barnes’ pass.

Barnes converted a penalty to make it 4-0, before a consolation goal from Jermain Defoe after good play from Adnan Januzaj.

Posted by on December 31, 2016, 6:25 pm. Filed under Football, Metro, News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes