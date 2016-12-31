Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo

Edo State Police Command was Wednesday hit by tragedy, as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Training and Development allegedly committed suicide in Benin City.

The police officer who was identified as Christopher Nosakhare Osakue, shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside his private residence located at Upper Sakponba area of Benin City.

Sources at the State Police Command headquarters in Benin City disclosed that ACP Osakue was recently posted from Ondo State Police Command.

Apparently to ensure that he carried out his suicide mission unhindered, the deceased allegedly sent a woman and the little boy living with him on an errand before shooting himself.

The late ACP was said to have suffered a partial stroke few years ago which affected his emotional and social activities.

Osakue, it was learnt, was gradually recovering from the stroke when he took his life. He did not leave suicide note behind.

As at the time of filing this report, the residence of the deceased located at an unnamed street, Off Avan Street, Off Ekhator Street, Upper Sakponba Road, was desolate.

A metallic ash colour Lexus SUV marked Ondo, NND 131 HV was parked in front of the new bungalow.

A neighbour who craved anonymity, said she heard a gunshot inside the ACP residence about 5 pm on the fateful day.

She added that after the sound of the gun, there was silence in the building until his wife screamed.

She disclosed that operatives of Ugbekun police division later stormed the residence.

The late police officer hosted some youths in his area who visited him on Christmas day and gave them some money to celebrate the yuletide with their families.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, who confirmed the case as suicide, explained that the pistol the late ACP used to commit the act was issued to him at the Ondo State Police Command from where he was recently posted to Edo.

Jethro Ibileke/Benin