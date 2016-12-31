40 undergraduates to enjoy Rosy-Tony scholarship

Forty additional undergraduates studying across Nigeria would benefit from the scholarship scheme of Imo born philanthropist and politician, Chief Tony Chukwu and his wife Rose.

The scholarship award presentation was performed during the reception for the twin children of Chukwu and wife after church service at the Catholic Church at Umueze community in Ehime Mbano Area of Imo.

Chukwu explained that 23 lucky beneficiaries to receive N100,000 each per academic session came from Ehime Mbano area of Imo, while the remaining 17 came from Afikpo North Area of Ebonyi.

He explained that the scholarship scheme was his family’s contribution to assist in the education of intelligent but indigent students in the society.

Chukwu, the Managing Director of an indigenous construction firm, Roudo conglomerate, said that the Rosy/Tony Scholarship Foundation which began in 2007, currently has more than 200 students on its payroll.

He said that the family members were thankful to God that the 2016 award ceremony coincided with the church presentation of their twin.

“The twin is another huge blessing from God because they came years after my wife and I have had children from our union,’’ Chukwu said.

Mrs Dorothy Eke, the Secretary of Rosy/Tony Scholarship Foundation, explained that thorough tests were conducted before the selection of the 2016 awardees.

Eke advised the beneficiaries to be hardworking to justify their selection, adding that the scholarship committee demand the contacts of heads of department of every beneficiary for follow up actions.

“This scholarship scheme is not for loafers, you must transmit the contact of your school head of department and results to the committee for the committee to continue paying you,’’ Eke said.

Earlier in their separate remarks, Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, and Chief Emeka Offor, said they came to identify with the family of Chukwu over the gift of their twin by God.

Offor, an Anambra-born business mogul, described Chukwu as a brother and God fearing man with meek heart for the less privileged.

“In spite being an Anambra man, I found in Chukwu a good brother and friend,’’ he said.

The event was attended by Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo and his wife Nkechi, Sen. Ben Uwajumogu (Imo North Senatorial District), Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume, House of Representatives members, among other dignitaries.