Wizkid, Yemi Alade named Africa’s best at SoundCity MVP Awards Festival

Published on December 30, 2016

Wizkid, Yemi Alade: are brands

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Yemi Alade, have been named ‘African Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Best Female Artiste’ respectively at the maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

The artistes emerged best winners at the event which held on Thursday night at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Star boy, Wizkid, edged out five other nominees, including Vannessa Mdee of Tanzania, ‘Sarkode’ of Ghana and his Nigerian counterparts Yemi Ajade and Olamide, to pick the ‘African Artiste of the Year’, trophy.

Wizkid also emerged the ‘Best Male Artiste’ in Africa at the event.

Alade, the ‘Mama Africa’ crooner emerged ‘Best Female’ amid other nominees, including Tiwa Sawage, Cynthia Morgan, Victoria Kimani of Kenya and Vanessa Mdee of Tanzania.

Nigeria topped the award list, with 11 awards won by different artistes.

Hip hop artiste Kiss Daniel picked the ‘Best Hop’ award, and Tekno emerged the ‘Digital Artiste of the Year.’

Nigeria young ace Mr Eazi was named ‘Best New Artiste’, while Tekno Video ‘PANA’, directed by Clarence Peters won the ‘Video of the Year’ award.

Wizkid and Yemi Alade had earlier won the ‘African Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Best Female Artiste’ respectively at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) in October 2016

