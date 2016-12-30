Theft: Duo get N200,000 bail

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in ‎Lagos on Wednesday granted two men, Onifade Adefila and Tijani Sikiru, N200,000 bail each, in their trial over the theft of N670,000 property from a company.‎

Adefila, 32; and Sikiru, 28, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.I. Dan-Oni, who granted them bail, said they should produce two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni said the sureties should produce evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and their addresses should be verified.‎

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko had told the court that the accused, and one other now at large, committed the offences at No. 9, Alhaji Masha St., Surulere, Lagos, at about 6.30pm on July 18.‎

Okoliko said the two men went to a sachet water factory belonging to one Princess Adefoju and stole 200 metres of armoured cable valued at N600,000 and 70 bags of sachet water worth N70,000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 409 and 285(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.‎

The case was adjourned till Jan. 16, for mention.