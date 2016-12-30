PM News Nigeria


Nigeria Customs destroy N147m poultry products in Benin

December 30, 2016

FILE PHOTO: Some smuggled poultry products being destroyed.

Poultry products worth over N147 million illegally imported for the yuletide season have been impounded and destroyed by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit, Zone C, in Benin, Edo State.

The products which were destroyed on Thursday in Benin included 16,422 cartons of imported frozen products.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Benin Axis of NCS, Federal Operation Unit, Zone C, Mr. Usman-Shehu Dahiru, confirmed the development to journalists in Benin.

He said the imported frozen poultry products have a Duty of N29.56 million and Duty Paid Value of N177.36 million.

“The items were carried inside a container with number GEXU 1329084 and conveyed in a Mack truck with registration number BDG 654 XL.

“The items were seized by officers and men of NCS on Wednesday at Ovia River, along Benin-Ekiadolor Express way at about 8 pm.

“The items were destroyed at Customs House destruction site in compliance with Federal Government’s policy on importation of frozen products (chicken and turkey),” he said.

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

