New Year: Osun NSCDC assures adequate security

The Osun command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has put measures in place to secure the state during the New Year celebrations.

Its Public Relation Officer, Mr Babawale Afolabi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Friday that the command had stationed its officers in strategic places to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“This is based on the security warning that some Boko Haram members are on the run and our men are extra-vigilant and prepared to ensure that such individuals are apprehended when sighted or discovered,’’ he said.

Afolabi said that officers of the command were on regular patrol and that extra patrol would be deployed on New Year’s eve to fortify the state.

“The NSCDC is working with other paramilitary and security agencies to organise special programmes to promote and foster peace and security in the state.

“We are praying for peace to reign in Nigeria and that this recession comes to an end,” he said.

He called on the residents and Nigerians, in general, to be security conscious at all times, as security was the work of everyone.

Afolabi urged the public to report any suspicious movement and criminality to the nearest security agent.