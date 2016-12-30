Man docked for stoning, pursuing bank’s staff, customers with nailed-plank

For allegedly stoning and pursuing bank’s staff and customers with a nailed plank, a 33-year-old man, Taiye Jimoh, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Jimoh, a resident of Akute area of Ogun, is being tried for a breach of the peace, intent to commit felony and threat to life.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, the accused committed the offences between Oct. 15 and Nov.8 at Iju, in the outskirt of Lagos.

He said that the accused entered the premises of a branch of Union Bank PLC with the intent to commit felony.

“The accused was found wandering for an illegal and disorderly purpose,” he said.

Nwosu said that the accused was intimidating the bank’s staff and customers by throwing stones and pursuing them with a nailed plank.

“The accused was always in the bank’s premises in the past three weeks; threatening the staff and customers with stones and a nailed plank on it.

“Whenever he was asked to leave as he may be a spy who had come to monitor the bank’s activities, he would turn violent.

“The accused was neither a customer nor was he operating an account with the bank,” he said.

The prosecutor said that offences contravened Sections 51,166 and 306 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 306(1) prescribes five years’ jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate, Mr A.A. Adesanya, adjourned the case to Jan. 16 for mention.