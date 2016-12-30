Man charged with stealing car as owner slept

A 32-year-old man, Ibrahim Lawal, who allegedly used a master key to steal a car from a park, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate A.A. Adesanya on two counts, but he pleaded not guilty.

Lawal, whose residential address was not disclosed, was admitted to bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, the accused committed the offences on Dec. 6 on the Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the accused used a master key to steal a Volkswagen Vento valued at N500,000.

Nwosu said that the car belonged to Mr Okanlawon Abiodun.

“The accused has a master key he uses to open any car. He opened the complainant’s car while he was sleeping at night.

“Unfortunately for him, when he got to the gate of the street, some street boys who usually greet the complainant whenever he drives his car through the gate, discovered that he was not the one in the car.

“They interrogated the accused, who claimed ownership of the car; so, they decided to call the complainant.

“The complainant came out and discovered that his car was missing from where he parked it, and quickly rushed to the street gate to recover his car,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 285 and 404 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The case has been adjourned to Jan. 23 for mention.