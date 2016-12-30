Magu, Babachir receive queries from Attorney-General

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has queried David Babachir Lawal, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged involvement in corrupt practices

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the AGF to query Lawal over the alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE) while Magu was to be queried over allegations of fraud levelled against him by the Senate and the Department of State Service (DSS).

The AGF sent the query as directed by the President and both the government officials have already responded before the expiration of time given by the query while the AGF is presently reviewing the responses.

The SGF ran into a storm of corruption allegations over the N2.5 billion Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) contracts and was accused of awarding contracts to his friends and cronies, some of whom turned around and paid kickbacks into his company’s accounts.

The Senate ad-hoc committee on mounting crisis of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North east in its Interim report revealed that as of the time contracts were awarded in March 2016, Babachir Lawal was still the director of Global Vision, a beneficiary, and that he just resigned in September.

The Senate resolved that he should resign and face prosecution.

Similarly, the Senate refused to confirm the appointment of Magu as EFCC Chairman following allegations of double standards from a security intel provided by the DSS.