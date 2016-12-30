Ekiti monarch sacks chief over dishonesty, indiscipline

A first class traditional ruler in Ekiti State and Oloye of Oye, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, has ordered the removal of one of his chiefs over allegations bordering on indiscipline and dishonesty.

The monarch also directed that the chief, Michael Taiwo, to vacate his office without delay.

Taiwo was, until his removal, the Ogbolu of Idofin Quarters.

The monarch, who did not give full details of the alleged offences, said the removal of the chief became necessary following Taiwo’s alleged acts of dishonesty and indiscipline.

Ademolaju, who made his decision known at a meeting in his palace with other chiefs and some indigenes of the ancient town, declared that the removal was final and irreversible.

“The sack is consequent upon recommendations of a five-man committee set up to investigate the allegations against him,” the monarch said.

According to him, the former chief had been warned and even suspended on several occasions for similar offences.

The traditional ruler directed the people of Idofin Quarters to produce another candidate to replace the sacked chief.

But reacting to the development, the embattled chief denied all the allegations against him, saying they were untrue.

The chief, who was present at the palace meeting, argued that his sack was not done in good faith.

“Even if the allegations are correct, they are not enough to warrant the type of punishment meted out to me,” Taiwo said.