PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Metro > Crime rate on Kogi road worries security expert

Crime rate on Kogi road worries security expert

Published on December 30, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Yahaya Bello, kogi-state-gov

A security expert in Kabba, Kogi, Mr Olutola Obamero, has called on the state government to check the activities of criminals at the Kabba end of the Obajana-Kabba Road‎.

Obamero, who made the call in Kabba on Friday, said that the spate of crime on the road was high.

He appealed to security agencies to collaborate to reduce crime in the state.

Obamero also appealed to the Dangote Group to expedite rehabilitation of the road to improve transportation and security.

He hailed the state government’s efforts in providing vehicles for security agencies, and hoped that the gesture would go a long way to combat crime.

Posted by on December 30, 2016, 12:49 pm. Filed under Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes