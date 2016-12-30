Crime rate on Kogi road worries security expert

A security expert in Kabba, Kogi, Mr Olutola Obamero, has called on the state government to check the activities of criminals at the Kabba end of the Obajana-Kabba Road‎.

Obamero, who made the call in Kabba on Friday, said that the spate of crime on the road was high.

He appealed to security agencies to collaborate to reduce crime in the state.

Obamero also appealed to the Dangote Group to expedite rehabilitation of the road to improve transportation and security.

He hailed the state government’s efforts in providing vehicles for security agencies, and hoped that the gesture would go a long way to combat crime.