Building contractor faces N755,000 fraud charge

A 50-year-old building contractor, Henry Chibueze, who allegedly obtained N755, 000 under false pretences, was on Friday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Chibueze, who resides at No. 12, Brickfield Line, Ebute Metta West, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of breach of peace and fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ingobo Emby, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 20, 2015, at 11.30 a.m. at Mission Street, Lagos Island.

“The accused obtained N755, 000 from Mr Ezeoka Echezona, under guise of procuring an approval for a building plan and converted the money to his own use.”

Emby said the accused knew that he was not qualified to procure a building plan approval and yet presented himself as one.

He alleged that the accused also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The offences contravened Sections 166 (1) (d) and 312 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr W. B. Balogun, who gave the ruling, said the sureties must show evidence of means of livelihood and tax payment to the government.

The case has been adjourned to Jan. 24 for mention.