Accident claims 3 lives, 4 injured on Ijebu-Ode/Ore Highway

December 30, 2016

Accident victims

Three persons were confirmed dead on Thursday in an accident involving a white Toyota truck and Mazda Bus at Fari area on Ijebu-Ode /Ore Expressway in Ogun.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the accident.

Oladele disclosed that the accident was caused by a truck driver, who drove against traffic, and collided with the Mazda Bus.

“The accident involved seven persons, three males and four females in which two males and two females got injured, while two males and one female died.

“The accident happened around 6.00 p.m and the rescue team got there around 6:25 p.m.

“The Toyota truck with Registration Number BBC 266 XF, travelling against traffic collided with a Yellow Mazda Bus with Registration number AKD 899 XP.

“The accident was also caused by route violation and speed violation.

Oladele said that the injured had been taken to Roona Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the dead bodies were deposited at Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Mortuary.

