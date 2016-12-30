PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > News > Metro > 5 arrested over killing of Chinese miner, 3 others

5 arrested over killing of Chinese miner, 3 others

Published on December 30, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Nigeria-police

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested five people, including a ‘notable’ politician for allegedly killing a Chinese miner and three others in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, made the disclosure on Friday in Lafia while addressing newsmen on the development.

He said that the suspects were arrested following security intelligence sharing and collaboration with other agencies since the killing on Nov. 28.

The commissioner said that investigations revealed that one Yahuza Yahaya was the leader of the criminal gang responsible for the ambush and killing of the three miners and their police escort.

He disclosed that one AK-47 riffle, military uniform and two photographs of the gang leader were recovered from the suspects.

“In one of photographs, the gang leader was dressed in military uniform and brandishing an AK-47 riffle.

“Investigation is still on to apprehend other accomplices in the case and all the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Sadiq-Bello said.

On Nov. 28, gunmen ambushed and killed the mine workers, including a Chinese at Wugibi Hills at Alongani Village in the Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Nasarawa State in North Central Nigeria has witnessed repeated killing of people, including security operatives in recent years.

Posted by on December 30, 2016, 2:42 pm. Filed under Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes