Police tells Enugu residents to be law abiding

The Enugu State Police Command has urged residents of the state to be law abiding while celebrating New Year in their various localities.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, made the appeal in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the command had been working in partnership with sister security agencies as well as relevant stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free yuletide celebration.

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has restated its commitment towards a hitch free New Year celebration by members of the public within Enugu and its environs.

“The command has earlier put in place effective modalities before, during and after the yuletide which includes deliberate sensitisation of members of the public on the need to be law abiding and security conscious,” he said.

Amaraizu, therefore, urged the residents of the state to always partner with the police on the need for a safe and secure environment.

He also advised them to give prompt and timely security information through the command’s dedicated lines: 08032003702; 08075390883; 08086671202 and 08098880172.

“The command’s social media platforms are: www.facebook.com/npfcomplaint; @PoliceNG_CRU (twitter) and 58A2B5DE (BBM PIN).

“Residents of the state should report any suspicious movement or threat in their neighbourhood and its environs to the command using these dedicated lines and social media channels.

“The command wishes the good people of the state a prosperous New Year,” he said.