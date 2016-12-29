PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > Police confirm 2 dead in Enugu market fracas

Police confirm 2 dead in Enugu market fracas

Published on December 29, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Mr Emmanuel Ojukwu, Enugu State Police Commissioner

The police command in Enugu on Thursday confirmed two persons dead, following a fracas at the Gariki Market in Awkunanaw, Enugu.

The Police Public Relations of Officer of the command, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said the fracas broke out late on Wednesday.

He explained that one of the dead men had during a quarrel, stabbed the other to death, prompting a mob to descend on him.

Amaraizu said that the person who was severely beaten by the mob later died in hospital.

“Two persons were confirmed dead yesterday in the course of a clash between the two over an alleged misunderstanding that arose among them in the evening at Gariki Awkunanaw Market.

“Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid escalation of the fracas and to check breakdown of law and order in the market.

“Investigations have commenced into the incident to unravel what really happened and those behind it,’’ the spokesman stated.

No one had been able to give an exact account of what actually led to the misunderstanding.

The two dead persons were believed to be either traders or transporters operating at the market park.

Posted by on December 29, 2016, 2:09 pm. Filed under Business News, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes