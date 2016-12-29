Medview Airline delivers left over baggage to passengers

Medview Airline on Thursday, says it has made good its promise by delivering leftover baggage from London to the affected passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The airline’s Media Consultant, Mr. Obuke Oyibhota, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the management of the airline also offered compensation to the affected passengers in form of travel coupons for their next travel plans.

Oyibhota recalled that the ordeal of Medview Airline and the affected passengers started on Dec. 19 when Gatwick Airport closed the main runway for maintenance.

He said that the authorities of Gatwick Airport asked the airline to use the shorter runway, adding that since the aircraft load was heavier than the shorter runway, the affected baggage was offloaded.

He said: “Sadly enough, owners of these baggage traveled to Lagos without their bags on board.

“We explored all avenues to get the baggage home on time by contacting air cargo operators and courier companies.

‘’But the earliest date given to deliver the baggage was between Dec. 29 and Dec.30, citing customs’ bottlenecks.”

He said that the airline determined to alleviate the suffering of the affected passengers, secured a slot for a special flight on

Dec. 24 to airlift their baggage.

The media consultant said that unfortunately when the aircraft got to London, authorities of Gatwick said they had no capacity to screen the baggage because of the holidays.

“Although the aircraft returned without the baggage and with a monumental loss to us, our main concern has been the affected passengers.

“We feel the pains of all our valued passengers that have been affected by these late baggage arrivals.

“We regret all the inconveniences and sincerely apologize for all the troubles they went through.’’