Man in court for stealing

A 26-year-old man, Papa Saviour, who was allegedly captured by a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera stealing from two offices, was on Thursday arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate E.Kubeinje for burglary and stealing.

Saviour, whose residential address was not disclosed, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Essien Ndarake, the accused committed the offence on Dec. 3 at NAHCO warehouse, Ikeja, Lagos.

He told the court that the accused burgled the offices of two airlines at night to steal.

“The accused broke into the offices of Qatar airways cargo and Rwanda airways cargo to steal N639,000.

“He stole N139,000 from Qatar airways office and N500,000 from the office of Rwanda airways,” the prosecutor said.

Ndarake added that a CCTV camera installed in the premises helped the police to discover the identity of the accused.

“When the complainants discovered that their offices had been burgled by an unknown thief, they decided to play-back the CCTV camera.

“The accused was seen entering Qatar airways office through the window at 8:00 pm, he came out some minutes after and tampered with the burglary proof of Rwanda Airways cargo to gain access.

“When he came out from Rwanda Airways office, he entered the toilet down stairs; he remained there till the following morning at 7:36 am.

“The accused greeted and shook hands with the guard, who later led the police to the arrest him,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 285 and 307 and of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section 307 provides that if convicted of the offence, the accused is liable to seven-year imprisonment.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Jan.16, 2017, for mention.