Jigawa Assembly commended over Disability Bill passage

The Association of Persons Living with Disability in Jigawa, on Thursday, commended the State House of Assembly on the passage of State Disability Bill.

The State Chairman, Malam Mohammed Usman, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Usman said the bill had captured most of the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and would help to enhance their livelihood.

He, therefore, urged Gov. Badaru Abubakar to assent to the bill for it to become law in the state.

According to him, the bill has made it necessary to provide relevant facilities for people with disabilities to have easy access to public places including schools, banks, offices and public conveniences.

The chairman added that the bill also highlighted issues of education, access to health, and empowerment for physically challenged persons and their children.

Usman noted that several public hearings were conducted by the assembly where his association made inputs before the passage of the bill.

He thanked various organizations and agencies in the state for their supports and contributions in ensuring that the bill was passed.

The chairman urged the governor not to hesitate in assenting to the bill, stressing that it was in line with the administration’s concern for the plight of physically challenged persons.