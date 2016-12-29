Bad weather stalls Buhari’s visit to Bauchi

Bad weather condition prevailing in some parts of the country has forced an indefinite postponement of the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi State.

The President was scheduled to be in Bauchi (today) Thursday, Dec.29 and residents of the state had prepared to receive him.

NAN also reports that this is the second time the visit had been postponed, the first as a result of his trip to Gambia over the leadership crisis in that country.

The State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, told newsmen on Thursday that the latest postpone was communicated to him.

He said the president had extended his apology to the people of the state over the postponement.

“The postponement of the visit of Mr President is due to the bad weather condition in Abuja.

“Lots of such postponements had happened elsewhere; Mr President has called to extend his apology over the postponement,” he said.

The governor thanked the people for coming out in large numbers for the purpose of welcoming the president.

Abubakar noted that the president had the good people of the state in his mind, hence his apology over the unavoidable postponement.

NAN reports that the president was to be in the state to inaugurate the ultra-modern Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital and some state government projects in Bauchi.