Xmas: Police record violence free celebration in Niger

The Commissioner of Police in Niger, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, says the state Police Command records violence free Christmas celebration due to the residents’ peaceful conduct during the period.

Muazu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that crime or violence was not recorded in the state during the period because the command was conscious of its duty.

This, he explained, was made possible by the cooperation received from residents.

He said that the police would continue to initiate various forms of security measures to sustain the peaceful nature the area was known for.

“We have put in place sensitive security measures that will enable our residents to observe the New Year celebrations in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Muazu called for more working understanding from the members of the general public by coming out with intelligence reports on movement of suspicious characters in their midst.

“We need useful information on suspected characters that will enable us to come out with various forms of security measures to apprehend and bring them to justice,” the commissioner said.

He also commended the men and officers of the command for demonstrating a high sense of professionalism.