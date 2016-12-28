PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > News > Metro > Xmas: Police record violence free celebration in Niger

Xmas: Police record violence free celebration in Niger

Published on December 28, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Nigeria-police

The Commissioner of Police in Niger, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, says the state Police Command records violence free Christmas celebration due to the residents’ peaceful conduct during the period.

Muazu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that crime or violence was not recorded in the state during the period because the command was conscious of its duty.

This, he explained, was made possible by the cooperation received from residents.

He said that the police would continue to initiate various forms of security measures to sustain the peaceful nature the area was known for.

“We have put in place sensitive security measures that will enable our residents to observe the New Year celebrations in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Muazu called for more working understanding from the members of the general public by coming out with intelligence reports on movement of suspicious characters in their midst.

“We need useful information on suspected characters that will enable us to come out with various forms of security measures to apprehend and bring them to justice,” the commissioner said.

He also commended the men and officers of the command for demonstrating a high sense of professionalism.

Posted by on December 28, 2016, 11:27 am. Filed under Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes