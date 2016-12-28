We’re still enforcing traffic law — Lagos Taskforce

The Lagos State Taskforce says the government has not relaxed the enforcement of the Lagos Road Traffic Law of 2012, warning that its enforcement will be stricter now.

Mr Rasak Adebayo, the taskforce’s Public Relation Officer (PRO) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the state was more committed to enforcing the law.

Adebayo was responding to the delivery of about 300 motorcycles seized by the combined team of the task force and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during their Tin Can Island operation.

NAN reports that former Gov. Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State had on Aug. 3, 2012, signed the traffic law.

The law is tagged: “A Law to Provide for Road Traffic Administration and Make Provision for Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection in Lagos State and Other Connected Purposes”.

The provisions in the law include banning of commercial motorcycles on the major highway among others.

Adebayo, however, said that the enforcement of the ban was still in place, adding that the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had ordered that all the Divisional Police Stations join in the effort.

“The Road Traffic Enforcement is very much still in place, the motorcycles seized (about 300) was in our knowledge. We got a call that the seized motorcycles will be released to us.

“The governor had ordered that the enforcement of the road traffic law should be the combined effort of our agency and the divisional police stations all over the state.

“Motorcycles operations are restricted to some parts of the state and it remains so. We are committed to the safety of lives on our roads.

“We have advised that the motorcycle operators should respect the laws and if they will not, the law will take its full course,’’ he said.