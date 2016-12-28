PM News Nigeria


Togolese docked for fraud in Lagos

A 29-year-old man, Togolese, Laonard Aglossou, who allegedly defrauded two men of N4.8 million under the pretext of assisting them purchase vehicles was on Wednesday docked in Lagos.

The accused appeared at a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of obtaining under false pretence and stealing.‎

Aglossou, whose address was not provided at the court, was accused of defrauding Ifesinachi Dibua and Obayemi Sunleye.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko told the court that the accused committed the offences at about 11 a.m., sometimes in October at No. 19. Olu Irolu St., Ijeshatedo area of Lagos. ‎

The prosecutor said that the accused fraudulently obtained N4.8 million from Dibua and Sunleye, under the pretext of assisting them to buy one Toyota Highlander 2006 model jeep and a Toyota Hiace bus.

He alleged that the accused rather than use the money for the purpose it was meant for converted ‎the money to his personal use.

‎The offences contravened sections 285(a)(b) and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.‎

However, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.I. Dan-Oni granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni, however, ordered that one of the sureties must be a resident in Lagos.

She ordered that the sureties must be working in a reputable organization and owner of landed property.

The magistrate also said that sureties should provide evidence of tax payments, while their addresses should be verified.‎‎

Dan-Oni adjourned the case to Jan. 23, for mention.

