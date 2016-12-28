Teenager gets N150,000 bail for stealing

An Ota Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in Ogun, granted N150,000 bail to a 19-year-old-man, Yusuff Shorunke, who appeared before it for alleged stealing.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adebayo Alebiose asked Shorunke, who allegedly burgled a shop and stole a plasma television and other valuables worth N200,000 to provide two sureties as part of the bail condition.

The magistrate added that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

Alebiose said the sureties should swear to an affidavit of means and must show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She said the sureties should submit four recent passport sized photographs to the court and their addresses verified by the police.

Shorunke, who lives at No. 42, Aderemi Street, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, conspiracy and burglary.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Col. Tsav Dominic, told the court that the accused and some others still at large committed the offences on Nov. 2 at Shop 205, GanganSpot, John Junction, Ota, Ogun.

Dominic said that the accused broke into the shop of one Olayiwola Sodiq to steal the plasma television and some other valuable items.

The offences contravened Sections 390(1), 412,413 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Jan. 4, 2017 for mention.