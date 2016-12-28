Shekarau sympathizes with victims of Gombe Market inferno

Former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the government and people of Gombe State over the inferno that destroyed the Gombe old Market.

Shekarau said this when briefing newsmen at the end of the Islamic Vocational Course in Gombe on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night where 48 shops and properties worth millions of Naira were burnt to ashes.

Shekarau said that he received the news with shock and prayed for God to restore what the victims had lost.

He called on the victims to take it as an act of God and advised them to trace the genesis of the incident.

According to him, knowing the course of the incident will help them to guard against future disaster.