PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Sports > Football > International > Plane crashes in Tennessee, US, no survivor

Plane crashes in Tennessee, US, no survivor

Published on December 28, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Small plane crash

Authorities say a small plane with three people aboard has crashed in the mountains of eastern Tennessee, and no one survived.

A reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard found the plane inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A release from the National Park Service says the three on the plane were 41-year-old David Starling, 42-year-old Kim Smith and 8-year-old Hunter Starling, all from Bradford County, Florida.

The Cessna 182 aircraft was in route to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport on Monday when it disappeared.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a family member contacted the agency when the flight didn’t arrive as expected.

The victims will be recovered from the crash site on Wednesday and their identities need to be confirmed.

AP

Posted by on December 28, 2016, 11:09 am. Filed under International, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes