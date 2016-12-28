Pictures: Exotic police vehicles recovered from ex-IGP Solomon Arase

Pictures: Exotic police vehicles recovered from ex-IGP Solomon ArasePublished on December 28, 2016 by pmnews · 3 Comments
Some of the exotic police vehicles allegedly recovered from the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has surfaced in the social media.
Sahara Reporters, an online medium on Wednesday published the photographs of the recovered vehicles.
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had shortly after he was appointed raised an alarm over the disappearance of some police vehicles from the headquarters.
Ibrahim accused his predecessor of illegally taking away the vehicles and asked that they be returned to the police headquarters.
But Arase denied taking away the vehicles and accused the new Inspector-General of Police of witchhunting him.
So, who is lying after the cars have resurfaced?
Who is lying? Arase of course. The Solomon in him acted rather foolishly by appropriating or pilfering what does not belong to him; evidenced by this recovery of the mass loot. Guess you understand what I mean? We however await what Ibrahim Idris will do when his turn comes. Police will always be police o. He should take note.
