Pictures: Exotic police vehicles recovered from ex-IGP Solomon Arase

The exotic cars allegedly recovered from ex-IGP Arase

Some of the exotic police vehicles allegedly recovered from the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has surfaced in the social media.

Sahara Reporters, an online medium on Wednesday published the photographs of the recovered vehicles.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had shortly after he was appointed raised an alarm over the disappearance of some police vehicles from the headquarters.

Ibrahim accused his predecessor of illegally taking away the vehicles and asked that they be returned to the police headquarters.

But Arase denied taking away the vehicles and accused the new Inspector-General of Police of witchhunting him.

So, who is lying after the cars have resurfaced?