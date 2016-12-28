Photo: Anchor University board visits UNILAG

PM News Nigeria


Published on December 28, 2016

L-R: Bose Akanle (Secretary PIC, Anchor University, Lagos (AUL); Professor Silas Dada, Pro-Chancellor (AUL); Taiwo Ipaye (Registrar Unilag); Professor Rahaman Bello (Vice Chancellor, Unilag); Philip Oluwi (Chairman, Board of Trustees, AUL); Professor Duro ONI (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Unilag); Professor Nesther Alu (Member, Board of Trustees, AUL); Professor Ayodeji Olukoju (Deputy Chairman, Transition Committee, AUL) and Olukemi Adebimpe Fareham, (Librarian, Unilag), during AUL’s visit to UNILAG.

Members of the Board of Trustees of the newly licensed Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), paid a courtesy visit to the University of Lagos which is AUL’s mentor university on Wednesday.

