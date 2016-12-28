Obama campaigned hard but lost to me -Trump

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump continued with his response to Obama’s claim that he could have defeated the president-elect in the Nov. 8 presidential election had the U.S. Constitution allowed him to run for the third term.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Trump again took to his twitter handle on Tuesday to say that Obama “campaigned hard” for the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in swing states and lost.

The incoming president, in a series of tweet, implied that the voters rejected the Democrats policies and wanted to “make America great again”.

“President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.

“The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“The world was gloomy before I won – there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”

“The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS! Thanks Donald!” Trump said in his latest tweets.

Obama had told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, aired on Monday that Americans still subscribed to his vision of progressive change, asserting that he could have succeeded in this year’s election if he was eligible to run.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilised a majority of the American people to rally behind it.

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

Trump had, however, taken to his twitter handle and responded to Obama’s claim in capital letters: “NO WAY!”.

The president-elect also listed some policies under Obama’s administration, which he thought constituted baggage to the outgoing President, and would have made it difficult for Obama to be re-elected had the U.S. Constitution allowed him to contest for the third term.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me.

“He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc,” Trump fired back at the outgoing president from whom he would take over on Jan. 20, 2017.

Obama, a former Illinois senator, still receives high popularity ratings among Americans, currently exceeding 50 per cent, one of the highest for a two-term U.S. president.

Obama had in his last Christmas address from the White House, listed some of his administration’s achievements in the last eight years.

“Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low.

“We secured health insurance for another 20 million Americans, and new protections for folks who already had insurance.

“We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more.

“By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we first got here. And I’m hopeful we’ll build on the progress we’ve made in the years to come.”

The two-term president said that there was a difference between Trump’s change mantra of 2016 and the hope-and-change vision he heralded in 2008, which won him outstanding victory over Republican John McCain.

“In the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow, it really was a fantasy.

“What I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism.”

In the Nov. 8 presidential election, while Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote by almost 2.9 million ballots, Trump won more electoral votes and consequently, the presidency.