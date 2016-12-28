PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > News > Metro > LASG shuts Akin Adesola Street for One Lagos Fiesta

LASG shuts Akin Adesola Street for One Lagos Fiesta

Published on December 28, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Anofiu Elegushi

The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island on Saturday as from 4.00pm for the One Lagos Fiesta.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation, issued by Biola Fagunwa, Director, Public Affairs said the closure was to facilitate the “One Lagos Fiesta” scheduled to hold at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

While assuring that adequate traffic management would be provided, the statement regreted any inconvenience that the closure might cause any would be motorist or commuter.

The statement further added that the closure would only last till the early hours of 1st January, 2017.

Posted by on December 28, 2016, 7:29 pm. Filed under Business, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes