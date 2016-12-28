Kogi indigenes share N50m food items

Some political appointees from Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi have distributed food items and cash worth N50 million to indigenes of the area.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Olamaboro, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Yahaya Bello, Mr Edward Onoja, said the gesture was part of the innovations of the new administration.

Onoja added that the gesture would be a monthly exercise as a way of touching the lives of the people at the grassroots with a view to enhancing their standard of living.

He also said: “The items to be distributed include 1,300 (50 kg) and 2,000 (10kg) bags of rice, 260 bags of salt, 130 cartons of maggi, 30 cows and cash donation of N7 million to be shared at N50,000 per polling unit.

“Others include motorcycles and smart phones to all the 11 wards coordinators of Gov. Yahaya Bello’s support group (GYB) across the local government.’’

Onoja added that the items would be distributed in all the polling units across the 10 wards in Olamaboro Local Government Area and its environs.

The political appointees included Kogi Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Rosemary Osikoya, as well as local government administrators from the council area.

Osikoya said on the sidelines of the event that the gesture was a way of giving back to the people at the grassroots.

“ This is truly a new direction,’’ she said.