Kano Assembly salutes Buhari over capture of Sambisa Forest

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday commended President Muhammad Buhari and the Military for dislodging remnants of Boko Haram insurgents from their enclave in Sambisa forest.

The assembly made the commendation during plenary presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum.

The assembly said every patriotic Nigerian must share in the joy of the feat recorded by the military towards ensuring lasting peace in the country.

In his contribution, the speaker particularly noted that the success was not only for the people of the North East, but the country in general.

Rurum attributed the feat to the resolve of the President and doggedness of the military in meeting the promise made to Nigerians to secure the country at all cost.

“The success recorded by the Nigerian military is as a result of the tireless efforts of the President, therefore he deserves commendation from all angles,” he said.

He solicited for more support of Nigerians to enable the military provide effective security across the country.

Meanwhile, Kano State Government has forwarded the 2017 budget proposal of N150.9 billion for the 44 local government areas of the state.

The speaker told the members that the proposal was contained in a letter forwarded to the assembly by the government.