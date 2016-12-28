Graduates advised to embrace agriculture

An entrepreneur, Malam Bashar Garba, has advised graduates to embrace agriculture rather than wait for non-existing government jobs.

“I appeal to graduates to become entrepreneurs, set up businesses in agriculture so that they can be employers of labour and self-reliant,” Garba, a Fisheries graduate of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, said.

He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aliero on Wednesday that “the government does not have the resources to offer employment to every graduate in the country.”

According to him, after he graduated in 2012, he established a small farm which now engages in the sale of animal feeds, fingerlings and chicks to customers from across the country.

He urged government at all levels to offer training and financial support to the youths, to enable them go into agriculture and set up businesses in the Agric value chain.

Garba said that the intervention would greatly reduce the level of unemployment in the country.