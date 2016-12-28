District Heads to emerge through nomination in Adamawa

Mubi Emirate Council in Adamawa has announced that henceforth, new district heads in the emirate would emerge through nomination instead of election.

The announcement was contained in a press statement signed by the Acting Secretary of the Emirate Council, Mr Matthew Unesi.

The statement however said that a nominee must be from the royal family of any of the villages that constitute the affected district, be up to 25 years, and without any record of conviction for any criminal offence.

The statement indicated that the new method was in line with the amended District Creation Law of 1992

In another development, the District Head of Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area, Alhaji Inuwa Baba-Paris, has announced the permanent closure of Bank road cemetery in Yola.

Baba-Paris in a statement repeatedly aired on FM stations in Yola, declared the main cemetery as “full” and advised residents to use the one on Numan road in the outskirts of Yola to bury their dead.