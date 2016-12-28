Dele Ali scores brace as Tottenham beat 10-man Southampton

Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham maintained their challenge for a Champions League spot with victory over 10-man Southampton.

Saints took the lead in the second minute when defender Virgil van Dijk demonstrated his aerial threat by nodding in James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick.

The visitors were level just before midway in the half when Alli out-jumped Van Dijk to direct Moussa Sissoko’s deflected cross past keeper Fraser Forster.

Shortly after the break, Harry Kane ended his run of three league games without a goal when he headed in from Christian Eriksen’s corner in the 52nd minute.

And the England forward should have extended his side’s advantage moments later when Southampton’s Nathan Redmond brought down Alli in the area to concede a penalty and earn a red card. However Kane fired the spot-kick over the bar.

The sending off changed the complexion of the match as Spurs took advantage of the extra space, with both substitute Son Heung-Min and Alli firing in low strikes to put gloss on the win.

