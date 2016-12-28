Calabar carnival: Business activities boom

The business activities on Wednesday reached the peak at the ongoing Calabar Carnival, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Investigation by NAN shows that trading activities are booming along major carnival routes in the city as residents and tourists expect street parties to begin later in the day.

A food vendor, Mrs. Grace Mathias, told NAN that she woke up as early as 5.00 a.m. to prepare food for sell, adding that she began selling at about 7.00 a.m.

“As usual, today is our day. As you can see, people have started eating; very soon I will go home to cook another round for afternoon and if things go well, I will cook another round for evening,’’ Mathia said.

Mr. Reginald Chukwu, a cloth seller from Aba in Abia, said that he came into Calabar since Dec. 26 to sell his stocks.

“Every year, I come to Calabar with clothes of different designs and I sell all.

“As early as 8.00 a.m. this morning, I have been making good sales,’’ Chkwu said.

Also speaking, Mr. Mfon Essien, a petty trader told NAN that he opened his small business stand as early as 6.00 a.m.

“I have sold almost a carton of dry gin and cigarettes among other items this morning. For now, everything is moving well,’’ Essien said.

NAN reports that as usual, residents living along the routes are also taken advantage of the carnival to make quick money by renting out canopies and plastic chairs to tourists along the routes.

People pay a token to sit with their families and loved ones under the canopies to watch the different bands of musicians participating in the carnival street party.

NAN also reports that ice cream companies and other business outfits engaging in the entertainment business are employing various tactics to attract patronage to their products.

This year’s carnival will witness blaring of music from different loudspeakers mounted along the carnival routes with the “Shoki Governor’’, Sen. Ben Ayade leading the dance party.