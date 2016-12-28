Buhari mourns Senator Okpozo

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Delta on the death of Chief Francis Okpozo, a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari also commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased who was a Second Republic Senator.

The President noted that the late distinguished senator’s championing of social justice in the Niger Delta during his long history of service to the people had endeared him to many.

Buhari also observed that as a stalwart of the APC in the South-South, the party had greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.

The President expressed the hope that “all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria”.

He said that the nation would continue to remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.

President Buhari prayed that almighty God would comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.