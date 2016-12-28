Breaking: Actress Debbie Reynolds in hospital after death of daughter, Fisher

US actress Debbie Reynolds has been taken to hospital, the day after death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Celebrity news site TMZ reported that she may have had a stroke.

The Hollywood screen legend is best known for her starring role in 1952 musical Singing in the Rain, alongside Gene Kelly.

Fisher – best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series – died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest on a plane.

Ms Reynolds posted a statement about her daughter’s death on Facebook on Tuesday: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”