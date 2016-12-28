Army recover Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa

Army recover Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in SambisaPublished on December 28, 2016 by pmnews · 4 Comments
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram’s Headquarters in Sambisa forest.
Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, said this while giving newsmen update on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri.
“We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped.
“The Book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for onward presentation to Mr President.
“We have also made a lot of arrests. Our troops in Damboa arrested about 15 Boko Haram members. We also arrested one Musa from Potiskum on Christmas day which was Dec.25.
“On Dec. 26 our troops also intercepted two Boko Haram suspects in Maiduguri.
“We, therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people coming to hide in and around their houses.
“We are also warning residents to report any suspected Boko Haram members hiding in their houses to the relevant security agencies and any failure to do that would tantamount to supporting and sympathising with the sect’s activities,’’ Irabor said.
Story for the gods. Why didn’t you guys capture Shekau? Recovering his Qur’an and flag is irrelevant. Reserve your comments else it will be seen as propaganda. Shekau dead or alive is the answer. Any government that thrives on propaganda and lies will NEVER be successful. What A Needless News Item!! What A Ruler!! What A Man!! Nonsense.
And Buhari should keep the book and flag in Aso Rock museum or better still in the “other room”. This Buratai army na real wao. Wa wa kowe! Silly!
So Shekau was also reading the same Qu’ran like our other Muslim brothers and sisters.
Please, what signifies Shekau’s Quran and Flag?