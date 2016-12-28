2 men remanded over homosexual act in Benin

PM News Nigeria


An Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin on Wednesday ordered the remand of two men, Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22, for allegedly committing unnatural offence.

The duo are facing charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing.

The Chief Magistrates, Mrs M.C. Ojobo, ordered the remand of both accused person in prison custody, adding that their bail application would consider on the next adjourned date.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 4, 2017 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, O.A. Enebabor, told the court that the accused committed the offences between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, at Boundary Road, Benin.

Enebabor alleged that the accused engaged in unlawful sexual act.

He said the first accused also stole one Techno Y6 phone valued at N25, 000 belonging to one Solomon Shaibu.

The offences contravened Section 516, 214 (3), 217 (3) and 390 (3) of the criminal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

